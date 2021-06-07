Safdarjung Hospital resident doctors hold candle march in support of MP junior doctors' protest

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Resident doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung hospital held a candle march on Sunday in support of the junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh who are protesting over demands including an increase in the stipend.

"Junior doctors of Madhya Pradesh have been protesting for the last one week regarding some genuine demands. Several meetings have also been convened in this matter but no solutions have emerged so far. We will again hold a meeting tomorrow. We will ramp up our protest if the demands are not get accepted. This is just a token protest," said Dr Manish, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) president.



Dr Vinay Kumar, National Convener, FORDA, said that the demands of the junior doctors of Madhya Pradesh are "very genuine".

"On May 6, the junior doctors raised all the demands before the Madhya Pradesh government. The government had given an assurance that it would accept all the demands. But the assurance was just verbal and nothing was provided in written form," Dr Vinay told ANI.

"The doctors have been protesting for the last five days demanding the release of the letter assuring the acceptance of all the demands on the part of the government. If the government does that, the doctors will call off their protest," he added.

Dr Vinay further that no patient care is being interrupted or influenced by the protest as the senior doctors are compensating for that. He added that they will ramp up their protest but will not let the patient care, be it COVID, non-COVID, or emergency sevices, get disturbed even a little.

Calling the government their guardian, Dr Vinay said that it should not let the doctors come out on roads with their demands in such a testing time.

Resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) also took out a candle march on Sunday in support of the protest by Madhya Pradesh's junior doctors. (ANI)