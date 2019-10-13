Safdarjung hospital to increase medical facilities for palliative care

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The centre government-run Safdarjung hospital is soon going to add more healthcare facilities for patients who need palliative care.

Dr Saveena Raheja, Incharge of Pain and Palliative Clinic, on Sunday said, "We have given application to our medical superintendent to increase the number of days for OPD and other strengthen other facility and these are into consideration."

Experts say that Palliative care improves the quality of life of patients and their families who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

"There is poor awareness among people in palliative care treatment. After AIIMS, we are the second government hospital to have palliative care management at our hospital. Currently, we have certain issues like we do not have a separate operation theatre, facility for ultrasounds and only three days of OPD," she said.

At Safdarjung Hospital, doctors provide palliative care to patients under the umbrella of the Anesthesia department.

"We sensitise caretakers of patients on the prevention of cancer and palliative care. What kind of medication and care management should be given at the home to the patients," Raheja said.

Every year, lakhs of people die due to cancer in India.

According to the National Cancer Control Programme, each year eight to nine lakh cancer cases are recorded in India and about four lakh deaths occur due to the disease. The World Health Organisation, on the other hand, is also projecting a rise in worldwide cancer deaths to over 13.1 million by the year 2030. (ANI)

