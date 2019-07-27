Safdarjung Hospital to provide geriatric OPD services every Sunday

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate special geriatric OPD services at Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday, which intends to provide easy and accessible healthcare facilities for senior citizens.

The special healthcare services will be provided every Sunday.

Safdarjung Hospital sees a daily inflow of a huge number of patients among which 10 per cent are elderly/senior citizens.

Initially, the healthcare services will be limited to five major departments - medicine, general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.

According to the hospital authority, OPD timings will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and registration timing will be from 9 a.m to 11.30 a.m. The dispensary will be issuing medicines from 9.30 am to 1 pm.

Harsh Vardhan will also inaugurate cath lab of cardiology, lithotripsy machine in urology, newly installed MRI machine in radiology which would be made functional immediately.

Till date, Safdarjung Hospital has only one MRI machine which is 13 years old and is not functioning properly since last week. (ANI)