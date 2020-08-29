Safdarjung hospital to restore OPD services, elective surgeries from Sept 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Centre-run Safdarjung hospital is going to restore its Out-Patient-Department (OPD) services and elective surgeries to the normal timings from 8.30 am to 11.30 am from September 1 as these medical facilities were restricted since March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A circular from Safdarjung hospital issued by Dr Balvinder Singh, Medical Superintendent stated, "It has been decided to restore the OPD services of the hospital to the normal timings (8:30 am to 11:30 am) with effect from September 1. All the elective surgeries will also be restored from September 1."

(Prof) Dr Anup Kumar, head of renal transplant at Safdarjung Hospital said, "A detailed policy has been framed for doctors, paramedics, nurses, technicians and security guards to follow the safety norms against coronavirus disease. In the OPD, patients will have to follow social distancing and only one attendant will be allowed with the patient. No entry will be allowed in the OPD without a mask. Temperature screening would be done by the security guards at the gate."

Informing further, he said, those patients, who would have high body temperature, will be referred to fever clinic and before giving the consultation, doctors will take a history of patients of two weeks ago to diagnose COVID and accordingly they will be given the treatment. However, routine cases will be seen through telemedicine.

"For elective surgery will be restored in a phase-wise manner. Initially, we will start only 25 per cent of the OT facility and this will be strengthened in the coming days. There will be separate OT for COVID patients," he added.

According to the health ministry, India has reported at least 26,48,998 total covid-19 cases with 62,550 deaths across the country. (ANI)

