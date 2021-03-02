Safe for 14-year-old to terminate 26-week pregnancy? SC asks Haryana hospital

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the medical board of a government hospital in Haryana to examine if it would be safe for a 14-year-old girl to terminate her 26-week pregnancy.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has asked the medical board to submit its report by next week on abortion of the girl.



The top court will next hear the matter on Friday.

The 14-year-old girl, in her plea, has stated that she was raped by her cousin leading to an unwanted pregnancy. She approched the apex court seeking permission to terminate her 26-weeks pregnancy.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, termination of pregnancy exceeding 20 weeks is not permissible without the leave of the court. (ANI)

