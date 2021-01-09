'Sagar Anveshika': Harsh Vardhan dedicates new coastal research vessel to nation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] January 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday dedicated the new coastal research vehicle 'Sagar Anveshika' to the nation at Chennai port.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that 'Sagar Anveshika' is a coastal research vessel for strengthening scientific research about various issues inside the ocean.

"Today we have added Sagar Anveshika which is a coastal research vessel for strengthening scientific research about various issues inside the ocean. We already have vessels like Sagar Nidhi, Sagar Sampada. Two years back, I had launched Sagar Tara also. We already have Sagar Manjusha and Sagar Kanya," the Minister said.



"This vessel is going to add to our capacity and capability for exploring the ocean which is a huge source of water, energy, food, minerals, etc. This is a happy moment for all scientists," he said.

Vardhan also informed that the Central government is also in the advanced process of developing a "huge ambitious" deep ocean mission.

"I wish to congratulate them because this is being added at a time when the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already in the advanced process of developing a huge ambitious deep ocean mission. This deep ocean mission will certainly enhance our knowledge and research around the oceans which will make us rich in terms of not only exploring but also helping mankind with this research," he said.

"Once again when 2021 has brought to us the news of two vaccines, it has also brought to us Sagar Anveshika which I am dedicating to the nation today with the blessings of PM Narendra Modi," he added. (ANI)

