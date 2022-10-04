Sagar Dhankar case: Delhi Police gets FSL report, will file supplementary charge sheet against wrestler Sushil Kumar, others

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police recently informed the Rohini District Court that the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report in the Sagar Dhankar murder case has been received. The report will be filed in the form of a Supplementary charge sheet. The report was pending for more than a year.

In this case, Olympian Sushil Kumar and 17 others are accused in this case. The court has reserved the order on charge on October 1.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand was informed by the Investigation Officer (IO) that the FSL result has been received and sanction has also been obtained but he needs some time to scrutinize the same and file the same in the form of a supplementary charge sheet.

The court has directed IO to file the same at the earliest, court order of September 30 read.

This case was pending at the stage of argument on charge since October 2021 as the FSL report was awaited. The sanction under Arms Act had also not been filed.



On September 8, the IO informed the court that the FSL report and sanction under Arms Act are pending for more than a year.

While allowing the early hearing application the Court observed, "Almost one year has gone but neither the FSL nor Sanction u/s 39 Arms Act has been filed on record."

The Court had also said that as there are 17 accused persons and arguments on the charge may take considerable time, it will be beneficial for all the parties if prior to submission of sanction/FSL report at least arguments on charge are heard.

The Counsel for accused Ajay Kumar submitted that the case is pending at the stage of arguments on charge since October 2021. The Non-filing of FSL and non-framing of charges in the case have been causing grave prejudice to the accused persons and the same is depriving the accused persons of their right to a speedy trial.

Though, it was submitted by the Additional public prosecutor (APP) that as FSL reports have not been received yet, therefore, arguments on charge should not be conducted.

This case is related to the alleged murder of junior national champion wrestler Sagar Dhankar in the Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, 2021, over a property dispute. Sagar and his friend were allegedly beaten by the accused persons. Sagar later succumbed to the injuries. (ANI)

