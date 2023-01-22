Sagar Dhankar murder case: Court directs Delhi Police to provide security to witness in view of threats by gangsters

By Dhiraj Beniwal

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court has directed Delhi police to provide security to victim-witness Amit Kumar in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, in view of an alleged threat to his life.

Amit alleged that he was being threatened by gangsters that his family will be eliminated if he deposed against the accused in court.

Amit Kumar, along with Sagar Dhankar, was beaten up by the accused persons at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, 2021. Sagar succumbed to his injuries. Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is one of the accused.

Amit had sought a direction to record his statement through video conferencing or any other court.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police to appoint two armed police personnel with Amit Kumar during visitation to and from the court. His statement would be recorded in the vulnerable witness room at the court complex.

The court said, "Considering the threat perception and after hearing all the parties, the court is of the view that DCP concerned shall take all safety and security measures and arrangement shall be made by at least appointing two armed police officials during the visitation of applicant/witness Amit Kumar from home to Court and after examination from Court to home for the recording of his statement at Vulnerable Witness Room at Rohini Court Complex."



It is also directed that DCP concerned shall personally assess the matter regarding the threat perception to witness/victim Amit and if deems necessary can provide additional security to him during his visitation to the Court for deposition or if consider necessary then he can provide security to him even before and after the date of examination of the witness, the court ordered on January 19.

The court directed to send the copy of the order to the DCP, SHO and IO concerned for information and compliance.

It was submitted by advocate Nikita Garg and Paras, counsels for Amit Kumar, that the applicant is the victim in the present case who was "mercilessly beaten" by more than 20 hardened gangsters on the intervening night of May 4-5 May, 2021 at Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town, Delhi.

The counsels further submitted that the applicant was having the apprehension of his life as these gangsters threatened the applicant and his family members by different sources that they will eliminate the applicant and his family, if he will give the statement against them.

They also submitted that the applicant/victim and the family members of the applicant are under deep apprehension and hence, requesting for conducting the trial allowing the witness to depose through video conferencing in time bound manner or conducting of trial in any other District court other than the Rohini court.

On the other hand, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for the state has opposed the plea stating that it will be very difficult to conduct the examination of witness through video conferencing or at any other District court other than the Rohini Court.

The APP further submitted that the same will cause great hardship and the purposeful cross-examination is not possible as the documents will be required to confront to the witness and it will also consume extra time and there is the possibility of tampering with the judicial record.

On the contrary, it was submitted that the applicant Amit does not want to depose in Rohini Court even if the security provided to him. He can only come to Patiala House Courts or at the Delhi High Court for deposition.

It is a case related to the alleged murder of Junior nationals wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. In this matter Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is one of the accused. The case is at the stage of prosecution evidence. (ANI)

