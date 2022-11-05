Sagar Dhankar murder case: Court grants interim bail to Sushil Kumar for surgery of wife

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to jailed wrestler Sushil Kumar for the surgery of his wife who is suffering from lower back pain. Sushil Kumar is one of the 18 accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

The surgery is scheduled on November 7. The court has directed the deployment of two security personnel for surveillance and his security also.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand granted interim bail to Sushil Kumar till November 12 in furnishing a personal bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties in the like amount. The court has imposed many strict conditions while granting bail.

The court said, "Keeping in view the medical condition of the wife of the accused and also considering the fact that there are two minor children, this Court is of the view that the presence of the applicant/accused will be required, he is ordered to be released on interim bail till November 12 on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount."

The court directed him to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent after the expiry of the interim bail period i.e. on November 13.

Keeping in view the threat perception of the witnesses and also considering the safety and security of the accused himself at least two security personnel shall be present with him round the clock to keep vigil over the accused, the court ordered on Friday.

"As deploying two security personnel would incur additional expenditure on the concerned authority, it is directed that amount of Rs 10,000 per day will be borne by the accused for the deployment of security persons/policemen for keeping surveillance over the activities of the accused and also for the security of the accused," the court said.

The amount of Rs 10,000 per day to be deposited with the Jail Superintendent concerned in advance. He is further directed not to threaten the prosecution witnesses or tamper with evidence or indulge in any crime.

The court said that accused shall share his phone's live location as and when required by the IO.



In case, it is prima facie brought to the notice of the Court that the applicant/accused is violating the said conditions, the interim bail granted to him shall be liable to be cancelled.

It was submitted by the counsel for Sushil Kumar that during treatment, the wife of the accused had been advised operation on 10 August 2022 but the same could not be conducted.

Similarly, on September 19 this year, a reference for surgery was also made by Acharya Shree Bhikshu Government Hospital, Moti Nagar, Delhi.

The latest medical document of the wife of the applicant dated November 1 mentions that surgery is to be conducted on coming Monday.

The medical history of the applicant reveals that she has been suffering from acute lower back pain and the same could not be got operated, the bail plea submitted.

The submission of counsel for the accused that though there are other family members her operation could not be conducted as her husband who is accused in this case was not there and another person did not take it seriously seems justified as the first operation was prescribed on 10 August 2022 yet she could not be operated and in the meantime, her condition has deteriorated.

It was submitted by counsel that the present application is being filed on behalf of the applicant purely on medical and humanitarian grounds.

He further submitted that wife of the applicant namely Mrs Savi is suffering from severe lower back pain for a long and at different intervals. He has further submitted that somewhere in the second week of August 2021, she had acute Neck and Spinal pain and there was restricted neck movement the doctor has advised certain medicines and exercises to the wife of the applicant.

It was also submitted by counsel that in the third week of February 2022 the wife of the applicant again had severe lower backache and the doctor has advised certain medications and an MRI of the Dorsolumbar Spine.

It is further submitted by counsel that the lower back pain of the wife of the applicant got so aggravated that she was not even able to move without support.

On the court on October 15 had framed charges and ordered a trial against Sushil Kumar and other accused for murder and other charges in the Sagar Dhankar murder and abduction case. (ANI)

