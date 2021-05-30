Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi court sends Sushil Kumar to further 4-day police remand

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court on Saturday granted the police further 4-day remand of wrestler Sushil Kumar and one other accused in connection with the alleged murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

The Court partially allowed the Delhi Police remand application to further question Sushil Kumar in connection with the case.

While granting further remand, Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel of Rohini Court said medical of the arrested accused to be done as per rules.

Delhi Police, which was seeking further 7-day remand of Sushil Kumar, that Sushil Kumar is the main culprit of the heinous offence and is not cooperating during the interrogation.

Delhi Police, through Public Prosecutor Ashish Kajal, also informed the court that till today only 8 accused have been arrested. Many more are yet to be arrested and that is only possible if further police custody is given, Kajal said.

The Public Prosecutor further submitted that police custody is important as whereabouts have to be ascertained of several absconding accused.

"Police can't use force, it's for the accused to cooperate or not. Since he has not cooperated, some material evidence, some assailants are yet to be recovered. It is not yet clear that if the pistol recovered from Kumar was actually used or not. It is still under consideration. Chargesheet is yet to be filed and the investigation is yet to be completed," the Delhi Police informed the court.



However, Advocate Pradeep Rana, appearing for Sushil Kumar, opposed the police remand application for further police custody and asked how can the custody transferred from one investigating agency to another agency.

Advocate Rana alleged that Delhi Police is misusing Sushil Kumar's custody. "Police have spoilt their six days granted to them. They say that a licensed pistol was recovered. Did they even tell that if it was used in the alleged crime or not?" the lawyer argued.

Sushil Lawyer also raised questions on the media reporting in the case.

Earlier while sending Sushil Kumar to police remand, the court had said, "Our constitution guarantees the right to life and liberty to all persons subject to just exceptions, The importance of the initial days of investigation for unearthing the truth need not be over emphasized."

"In the present situation, the allegations against the accused person are grave in nature. Involvement of large number of persons, some of which are stated to be belonging to some notorious gangs stationed outside Delhi is also suspected and they are yet to be arrested," the Court had said.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police recently in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured. Sagar, being one of them died during treatment at the hospital. (ANI)

