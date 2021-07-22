Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi Police chargesheet likely in first week of August

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Delhi Police is likely to submit its first chargesheet in the Sagar Dhankar murder case in the first week of August, Crime Branch sources said on Wednesday.

According to Crime Branch sources, 18 accused are likely to be named in the chargesheet, including wrestler Sushil Kumar. Out of 18, 6 are yet to be arrested.

On June 16, Delhi Police arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, the prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital and are now under judicial custody.

According to Delhi Police, the 38-year-old wrestler had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment. (ANI)

