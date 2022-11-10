Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Sushil Kumar files list of prosecution witnesses

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar on Thursday filed a list of 23 prosecution witnesses he wants to cross-examine during the trial at Rohini court. Sushil and the other 17 accused have been charged with murder and other charges.

Sushil Kumar is on interim bail till November 12 on grounds of medical health and surgery of his wife Savi.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand put up the list for consideration on November 24. Other accused persons and the Prosecution are yet to file the list of prosecution witnesses to be examined during the trial.

The list of admitted witnesses filed in the court included the father of Sagar Dhankar, doctors who prepared the MLC, the forensic expert who conducted the post-mortem, a Delhi police officer from licencing branch and Savi along with other Prosecution witnesses.

The court had directed the parties to file the list of prosecution witnesses under section 294 CrPC so that the trial can be expedited.



The court on October 15 framed charges under sections of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other sections including criminal conspiracy against the accused in the junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. The court also had framed charges against 2 absconded accused persons.

The court had framed charges against the accused persons under sections 302, 307, 323, 109, 148, and 149 read with 120B.

The court framed charges against accused persons under section causing hurt and robbery in relation to the incidents that happened in Chhatrasal stadium.

Secondly, in relation to the incidents of Shalimar Bagh the charges were framed under sections of kidnapping, causing grievous hurt, criminal conspiracy including rioting and Unlawful assembly against 10 accused excluding Sushil Kumar.

Thirdly, the court also directed to frame charges in relation to the incident that happened at Model Town under sections of criminal conspiracy, rioting and Unlawful assembly against 15 accused persons excluding Sushil Kumar.

On October 3, 2022, the court reserved the order on charge in junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case after hearing the arguments of the Prosecution and accused persons. In this case, Olympian Sushil Kumar is one of the accused. Other 17 people are also accused in the matter.

Sagar and three others were allegedly abducted and beaten up in Chhatrasal stadium on the night of 4 May 2021. Sagar had succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital and Sonu Mahaal was grievously injured in the incident. (ANI)

