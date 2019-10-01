Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 01 (ANI): Police has arrested a man, Om Pal Sharma, practicing as a doctor since 10 years, after his MBBS degree was found to be fake.
"He had forged the degree of a Rajesh R, a practicing doctor in Bengaluru and had been 'practicing' since 10 years," Saharanpur SP (rural) said.
The accused had registered under Karnataka Medical Council and also worked on contract at a government hospital.
"He had registered his nursing home under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and claims to have conducted 70,000 operations," SP (rural) added.
Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)
Saharanpur: Man 'practicing' as doctor for 10 yrs arrested after MBBS degree found to be fake
ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST
