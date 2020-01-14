Saharanpur schools to remain close on Jan 14, 15 due to cold wave conditions

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): All schools in Saharanpur will remain closed on January 14-15 due to severe cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh.

"Due to the cold wave conditions and rain in the state, District official of Saharanpur orders the closure of all schools affiliated with CBSC, UP Board, ICSC and other boards on January 14 and 15," an order issued by District official Saharpur read.

"If any school is seen violating the order of the district officials then they will be reprimanded," the order further read.

Uttar Pradesh is reeling under cold weather conditions from past few days. Dense fog has enveloped several regions in the state even as the minimum temperature plummeted to 7 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

