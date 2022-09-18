Saharanpur: UP madrassas convention underway in Darul Uloom on govt's survey order

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): A convention of madrassas of Uttar Pradesh is underway in Darul Uloom, Deoband on the survey of unrecognized madrassas by the state government.

The convention is being attended by over 250 madrassa representatives.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government started the process of conducting a survey of the Islamic education institutions.



According to the government order, the survey will be on the basis of 12 aspects. The teams of officials for the Madrassas survey have been constituted by District Magistrate (DM) as per government order.



Earlier, the UP government declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and its affiliation with any non-government organisation.

The survey of unrecognized Madrassas is conducted to ensure the basic facilities of the students of Madrassas.

Danish Azad Ansari Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department has informed that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.



All the District Magistrates (DMs) in Uttar Pradesh have been issued instructions regarding the survey. The government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised madrassas by October 5. The teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

Once the survey is conducted it has also been instructed to hand over the report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated statements to the District Magistrates (DMs).

Moreover, it has been ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in an aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the deceased and the existence of a valid management committee has to be sought. (ANI)

