Saharanpur: Wanted criminal arrested by UP police

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a wanted criminal named Shahrukh, following an encounter with him in the forests of Kashipur and Chaura village of the district.

Asserting that the arrested accused was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000, police also informed that another associate of his escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

"We arrested one person identified as Shahrukh after an encounter took place in the jungle. One of his accomplices took advantage of the darkness and fled. We also recovered a 315 bore pistol, three shells and two live rounds of ammunition," said Station House Officer Praveen Kumar on Friday.

According to police, the accused opened fire at the officer after being cornered in the forest. Police also retaliated resulting in accused receiving a bullet injury.

Arrested accused Shahrukh has several cases of robbery registered against him in Gagalhedi, Nangal and Nanota police stations. (ANI)

