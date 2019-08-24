Representative image
Saharanpur: Wanted criminal arrested by UP police

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:22 IST

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a wanted criminal named Shahrukh, following an encounter with him in the forests of Kashipur and Chaura village of the district.
Asserting that the arrested accused was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000, police also informed that another associate of his escaped taking advantage of the darkness.
"We arrested one person identified as Shahrukh after an encounter took place in the jungle. One of his accomplices took advantage of the darkness and fled. We also recovered a 315 bore pistol, three shells and two live rounds of ammunition," said Station House Officer Praveen Kumar on Friday.
According to police, the accused opened fire at the officer after being cornered in the forest. Police also retaliated resulting in accused receiving a bullet injury.
Arrested accused Shahrukh has several cases of robbery registered against him in Gagalhedi, Nangal and Nanota police stations. (ANI)

I have lost a valued friend, says PM condoling Jaitley's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences over the demises of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:36 IST

Odisha: BJD to launch membership drive in Sept

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will launch its membership drive on September 2 to strengthen the party's base ahead of the civic body polls in Odisha.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:33 IST

Fourth accused in Rakbar Khan lynching case arrested

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The fourth accused in Rakbar Khan lynching case has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:31 IST

Will miss discussion on politics, cricket: Jaishankar on Jaitley's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he is "deeply grieved" at the passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:24 IST

Amit Shah, Rajnath condole Jaitley's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and termed it a big 'personal loss'.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:20 IST

Jaitley's condition had worsened last week: Sources

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Health condition of Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed earlier today had worsened in the past two weeks, a top source at AIIMS said.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:19 IST

Jaitley was BJP's man for all seasons

New Delhi [India], Aug 24, 2019 (ANI): Articulate, knowledgeable and versatile- Arun Jaitley was BJP's man for all seasons and contributed immensely to the party's emergence as a key force among the middle class.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:08 IST

Nun, who protested against Bishop Mulakkal, served notice for...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to expelled nun Sister Lucy Kalappura and asked her to withdraw a police complaint against a local superior. The congregation has also asked the nun to issue an apology to

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:00 IST

Helicopter services suspended in Uttarakhand's Arakot

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): District administration on Saturday announced that helicopter services were temporarily suspended in Arakot region after two helicopters crashed in the area in the last four days.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:46 IST

Army organises medical camp in border village of Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The army on Saturday organised a medical camp in the border village of KG Sector here which was well received by the locals as large number of people came in for check-ups.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:45 IST

Arun Jaitley passes away

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:36 IST

Telangana: CM KCR instructs officials to speed up Palamuru-RR project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has instructed officials to complete Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project at the earliest and ensure that benefit of the scheme reach the farmers by June next year, an official statement said on Saturday.

