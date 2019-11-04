Modern English Poetry by Younger Indians (2019) contains pieces by 70 poets who are in their 40s or less.
Modern English Poetry by Younger Indians (2019) contains pieces by 70 poets who are in their 40s or less.

Sahitya Akademi publishes new anthology to mark 200 years of Indian English poetry

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:18 IST

Madagascar, Nov 4 (ANI): Sahitya Akademi, India's national academy of letters, has published a new anthology called Modern English Poetry by Younger Indians, which maps the contemporary poetry scene in India and the broader Indian diasporas to mark the 200 years of Indian English poetry.
The anthology, selected, introduced and edited by noted poet Sudeep Sen, contains pieces by 70 poets who are in their 40s or less.
This book, in a sense, also acts as Volume 2 to The HarperCollins Book of English Poetry (2012) which Sen had earlier edited. Paired together, these two anthologies comprehensively map the last 70 years of Indian English Poetry with a substantial representation of 150 of the best poets writing today.
Speaking about the anthology, Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K said: "It is a very important anthology for two reasons--first that it has been published by the Sahitya Akademi, which will make it available in different parts of India and broaden the reach of Indian English poetry, second that it comes at a time when 2020, the year marking the second centenary of Indian English poetry is just two months away".
Indian poetry in English has a literary tradition, approximately 200 years old, as poets started writing poems in English as early as 1820.
"Nearly a hundred years have passed since E V Rieu's India in Song: Eastern Themes in English Verse by British and Indian Poets (Oxford University Press, 1920), one of the earliest known attempts to present Indian poetry in English in serious anthology form," an official statement said.
In the last two decades, Indian poetry in the English language has developed by leaps and bounds. New poets have emerged, employing diverse styles of writing, introducing new literary tropes, and extending the scope of the poetic muse.
"What marks them is their confidence -- they are unafraid and outwardly political; they engage head-on with gender issues, aspects of intolerance, inequality and divergent sexualities; and their approach to language is free, open and unabashed," it said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:20 IST

India decides against joining RCEP

Bangkok [Thailand] Nov 4 (ANI): India has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement as its key concerns have not been addressed, government sources said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:08 IST

Maharashtra: BJP adopts 'wait and watch' approach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The BJP has adopted the 'wait and watch' strategy and kept the door open to have talks with its ally Shiv Sena, top sources said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:01 IST

CPI-M leaders visit Tis Hazari court, express solidarity with lawyers

New Delhi, Nov 4 (ANI): A delegation of CPI-M led by politburo member Brinda Karat visited Tis Hazari Court on Monday to express solidarity with the lawyers who are on strike "demanding action against the police officers responsible for violence" inside the court premises on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:57 IST

We have instructed Traffic Police to implement Odd-Even scheme...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Monday said that the state government has instructed the traffic police to implement the Odd-Even scheme to tackle the problem of pollution in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:50 IST

AP: Police seize 500 kg of cannabis, arrest 2 people in Narsipatnam

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Narsipatnam Excise police have seized about 500 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh rupees in a tempo van in Vishakhapatnam district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:40 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam transferred

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh LV Subrahmanyam was on Monday transferred and is now posted as Director General, AP Human Resources Development Institute, Bapatla.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:38 IST

ED files reply on Bindra's bail plea in Iqbal Mirchi money...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a reply on an application moved by Ranjeet Singh Bindra seeking bail in connection with the alleged business dealings with deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:34 IST

Odd-Even scheme will reduce pollution in Delhi: Kailash Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Monday said that Odd-Even scheme will reduce the pollution levels in the city as almost 50 per cent of the vehicles will stay off the roads.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:31 IST

Modi govt dealing with RCEP is like compounder operating on a...

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government dealing with Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) is like a "compounder operating on a patient" in absence of a registered Doctor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:26 IST

SC asks Delhi government 'logic' behind odd-even scheme, imposes...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): With the national capital facing severe air pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi government about the "logic" behind the odd-even scheme and ordered it produce data to prove that the road rationing plan reduces pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:19 IST

Delhi: More efforts needed to make people aware of 'Odd-Even' scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): If you think that the city residents are fully aware of the Odd-Even scheme, aimed at addressing their pollution woes, then you are sadly mistaken.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:12 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Russia between November 5-7

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Russia from November 5-7 to co-chair 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow.

Read More
iocl