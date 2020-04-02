Sai Hospital sealed, others partially affected after exposure to COVID-19 patients in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): The Sai Hospital in Chembur has been completely sealed and four other hospitals have also been partially affected due to exposure to coronavirus patients.

Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital, and Hinduja Hospital are the hospitals that are partially affected in Maharashtra.

The patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was shifted to Kasturba Hospital, while his close contacts were placed under quarantine.

Meanwhile, the OPD and CT scan departments were sealed after an 85-year-old doctor, who is the father of a surgeon in Saifee hospital died and his report showed he was COVID-19 positive.

The deceased doctor's grandson who returned from London also tested positive for the infection.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 338 on Thursday, according to the Maharashtra Health Department. (ANI)

