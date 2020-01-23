'SAIL SERVICE' portal launched by Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched SAIL Employees Rendering Volunteerism and Initiatives for Community Engagement portal.

Pradhan also unveiled the SERVICE policy to encourage the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) employees and their families to participate in volunteer activities towards achieving social good.

"SERVICE is an employer-supported volunteerism scheme to make employees champions of peripheral area development through their Voluntary Philanthropic Activities (VPAs) #SAILinSERVICE," Pradhan tweeted.

In another tweet, the Union Minister wrote that the aim of SERVICE is to incentivise the employees or groups taking VPAs and contributing towards social good.

"SERVICE aims to focus on education, health, women employment, sustainable income generation, assistance to Divyangs, sanitation, environment sustainability, etc and seeks to incentivise the employees or groups taking VPAs and contributing towards social good. #SAILinSERVICE," he explained in another tweet. (ANI)

