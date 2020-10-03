SAIL supplied more than 9000 tonnes of steel for Atal tunnel

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied majority portion of steel in the construction of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

SAIL has supplied more than 9,000 tonnes of quality steel out of 15,000 tonnes of steel used in the entire project, an official release said.

The tunnel is set to become the world's longest road tunnel at an altitude of above 3,000 metres. SAIL is the largest steel producing company in India

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan complimented SAIL and said the tunnel will be of great significance to the locals as well as for strategic movements.



"It will boost connectivity of the Spiti Valley. This is an achievement considering the very challenging conditions of the construction site and weather. SAIL has supplied a large quantity of steel for this project. It has always come forward and supplied steel for national requirement and in future also will continue to do so," he said.

The all-weather Atal Tunnel will connect Manali to Lahaul and Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh throughout the year.

The release said that 9,000 tonnes of steel supplied by SAIL consisted of around 6,500 tonnes of TMT, 1,500 tonnes of structurals and 1,000 tonnes of plates for fabricating beams and small quantity of SAIL GP/GC sheets for constructing stations and control rooms.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL said it is a proud moment for the company to have partnered in such an important project for strengthening India.

"The new facilities at SAIL are also adding to our capacities and expertise in fulfilling every domestic requirement. As India moves forward in becoming Atmanirbhar, SAIL will participate in producing the strong steel needed to fuel every infrastructure need of the nation," he said. (ANI)

