Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) Recruitment 2022 job notification: See details inside

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Sainik School Jhansi has invited online applications for the 14 TGT and Other posts on its official website. Check Sainik School Jhansi recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) has released job notification in the Employment News (30 July-05 August) 2022 for various posts including TGT, Librarian, Lab Assistant, Music Teacher, Art Master and others.

Last Date:

Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for these posts on or before August 22, 2022.

Qualification:

You should have certain educational qualifications including four years of integrated degree course B Sc, B Ed/Hons Graduation/B. Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Vacancy Details:

TGT (Gen Science)-01

TGT Hindi(Regular)-02

TGT Maths (Regular) -01

TGT (Social Science) (Regular)-02

TGT (English) (Regular)-01

TGT Sanskrit (Regular)-01

Art Master (Contractual)-01

Music Teacher (Contractual)-01

Librarian (Contractual)-01

Lab Assistant Biology (Contractual)-01

PTI-Cum Matron (Contractual)-01

Office Superintendent (Contractual)-01

Eligibility:

TGT (Gen Science)

(i) Four years integrated degree course B Sc, B Ed of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

(ii) Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or STET, conducted by Central/ State Government/ CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

. Graduation in science with minimum 50 per cent and with two subjects out of Physics/ Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology as main subjects in graduation & B Ed degree from a recognized University/ four years integrated degree course with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

. Hons Graduation with Physics/ Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology as the main subject in all the three years of graduation with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate & B Ed degree from a recognized University / four years integrated degree course with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

. Post-Graduation in any one out of Physics/ Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology with minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three-year Integrated B Ed - M Ed.

Job aspirants are requested to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for these posts to the Principal, Sainik School Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) through offline mode only on the prescribed format available in the "Recruitment" tab of the School website www.sainikschooljhansi.com along with self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials. (ANI)