Saint tradition has always proclaimed 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat': PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that be it Adi Shankaracharya from hundreds of years ago or Swami Vivekananda in modern times, the saint tradition of India has always been proclaiming 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The Prime Minister made this remark while addressing the centenary celebration of Swami Atmasthananda via video conferencing.

PM Modi paid his tributes to Swami Atmasthananda by reminiscing the time he spent with him.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "This event is filled with many feelings and memories. I have always been blessed by him, there was an opportunity to be with him. It is my good fortune that I kept in touch with him till the last moment."

The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the release of a photo biography and documentary to take Swami ji's mission to the masses.

He remarked that Swami Vivekanand moulded the great tradition of 'sanyasth' into a modern form and Swami Atmasthananand also retired to this form and lived and implemented it in life.

He also highlighted the tremendous relief and rescue operations that were carried out not just in India but also in Nepal and Bangladesh under his directive by Belur Matt and Ramakrishna Mission.

PM Modi also remarked on the institutions created by Swami ji for helping the poor in employment and livelihood.

PM Modi highlighted that the ideals of the Ramakrishna Mission are to work in mission mode, to create new institutions, and to strengthen the institutions.

"Wherever there are such saints, the centers of service to humanity come up on its own, Swami ji proved this by his sanyasa life," PM Modi said.

"Be it Adi Shankaracharya from hundreds of years ago or Swami Vivekananda in modern times, the saint tradition of India has always been proclaiming 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The establishment of Ramakrishna Mission is also associated with the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'," he added.

While highlighting the contributions of Swami Vivekananda, the Prime Minister said that he lived this resolution in the form of a mission.

"His influence was seen in all parts of the country and his travels made the country realize its ancient national consciousness in the era of slavery, and also infused new confidence in it. This tradition of Ramakrishna Mission was carried forward by Swami Atmasthananand ji throughout his life," the Prime Minister said.

While remembering the time he spent with Swami Atmasthananda, the Prime Minister said that he was fortunate to talk to him in Gujarati.

The Prime Minister also remarked on the time during the Kutch earthquake when relief work was carried out under the guidance of Swami ji.

PM Modi said, "everyone knows the saints of Ramakrishna Mission as the conductors of national unity in the country. And, when he goes abroad, he represents Indianness there."

The Prime Minister remarked that Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa, was one such saint who had a clear vision of Maa Kali, who had surrendered his whole being at the feet of Maa Kali.

"This whole world, this variable and constant, everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the mother. This consciousness is seen in the Kali Puja of Bengal. A beam of this consciousness and power was illuminated by Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa in the form of Yugpurushas like Swami Vivekananda. The spiritual vision that Swami Vivekananda felt about Mother Kali, had infused extraordinary energy and power within him," he said.

He further said that a mighty personality like Swami Vivekananda would get excited like a small child in the devotion, in the memory of Jaganmata Kali.

The Prime Minister remarked that he could see the same sincerity of devotion, and the same power of Shakti Sadhana within Swami Atmasthananand.

While paying tributes to the life of Swami Atmasthananand, he said, "Our sages have shown us that when our thoughts are broad, we are never alone in our endeavours! You will see the life journey of so many such saints on the earth of Bharat Varsh who fulfilled the resolutions like a summit with zero resources. Shri Modi saw the same faith and dedication in the life of Atmasthananand Ji."

The Prime Minister remarked that when a person from India, a sage, can do so much, then there is no goal that cannot be accomplished by the collective resolve of 130 crore countrymen.

While addressing the gathering of revered saints, the Prime Minister said that 75 Amrit Sarovars are being made in every district as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

PM Modi urged everyone to inspire people and also join in the noble work of human service. (ANI)