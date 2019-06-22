Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Friday registered a suo motu case in connection with Nigeria-returned entrepreneur Sajan Parayil's suicide.
The 49-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide after Anthoor municipality delayed giving him ownership certificate for an auditorium constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore by him.
Reportedly, the judicature has asked the state government to submit a detailed report to them by July 15.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Sajan Parayil suicide: Kerala HC registers suo motu case
ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:26 IST
