Sajan Parayil suicide: Kerala HC registers suo motu case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Friday registered a suo motu case in connection with Nigeria-returned entrepreneur Sajan Parayil's suicide.

The 49-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide after Anthoor municipality delayed giving him ownership certificate for an auditorium constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore by him.

Reportedly, the judicature has asked the state government to submit a detailed report to them by July 15.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

