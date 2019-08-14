Mohan was allegedly found involved in pilferage and after facing trial in a local court in Chandigarh, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison in the year 2013.
Saji Mohan drug peddling case: Mumbai court postpones verdict till Aug 19

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:22 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court here on Wednesday postponed till August 19 the verdict in a drug peddling case against former IPS officer Saji Mohan, who was arrested by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2009.
Mohan was arrested by the ATS in 2009, who was in possession of 12 kg heroin. During the time of his arrest, Mohan was posted in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kerala.
Following his arrest by the ATS, a probe was launched in Chandigarh where he was posted in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Mohan was allegedly found involved in pilferage and after facing trial in a local court in Chandigarh, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison in the year 2013. (ANI)

