Sakinaka rape case: Mumbai Police says accused confessed to crime, adds charges under SC/ST Atrocities Act

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): After the probe in the Sakinaka rape-murder case, Mumbai Police has added charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the accused, said Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Monday.

He further informed that the accused has confessed to the crime and the weapon used in committing the heinous crime has also been recovered.

"The victim belonged to a particular caste. Thus, we have applied the section of SC/ST Atrocities Act and we will be investigating the same. We had arrested the accused. In the interrogation, he had confessed to committing the crime. We have also recovered the weapon that was used in the crime," said Nagrale at a press conference held in Mumbai.

"Primary cause of death is injuries all over her body," he added.

The Police commissioner further noted that the accused, Mohan Chauhan, was under the influence of some substance.



"As per confession, accused and victim knew each other. The victim was demanding something from the accused. They later argued. We are anticipating, the main reason he attacked her was a bit of argument that they had. He was under the influence of some substances," he said.

The police officer also said, "As per Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) we have not found out any offence that is registered against accused so far in Maharashtra. We are trying to find out if he has any criminal record in Uttar Pradesh."

Nagrale stated that a total amount of Rs 20 lakhs from government schemes and Chief Minister's relief fund will be given to the dependants of the victim, who has three daughters.

Earlier, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a 30-year old woman was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. She sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts. The victim was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

In light of the incident, the police commissioner emphasised that Police patrolling will be increased in places where streets are less populated at night. Women travelling alone at night will be provided help, by the night patrolling officers, he said. (ANI)

