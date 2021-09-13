Salaya drug seizure case: NIA's supplementary chargesheet names drug trafficker

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against a narcotics trafficker in the Salaya drug seizure case.

The anti-terror agency filed the supplementary charge sheet against Sukhbir Singh alias Happy in a special court in Ahmedabad.

The case is related to criminal conspiracy hatched by earlier arrested accused Arshad Sota in Dubai along with Pakistani nationals for delivering narcotic drugs in Gujarat from Pakistan.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, the NIA said, 500 kg of narcotic drugs were delivered in three consignments, and the last consignment was in form of a supply of 200 kg of heroin.

Moreover, connected offence registered by Special Task Force (Border Range), Amritsar in its FIR on January 31 last year was also taken up by the NIA, said the agency.

The NIA has already filed two charge sheets against 9 arrested accused on August 7 last year and May 24 this year in this case.

In its investigation, the agency said, it has that the consignment of 200 kg of heroin was delivered by earlier arrested accused Razak Adam Sumra, Karim Md. Siraj and Sunil Vithal Barmase to Indresh Rambachan Nishad at Gandhidham in Gujarat.

Arrested accused Indresh Rambachan then concealed the 200 kg of heroin between the wooden panels in his truck to further deliver it to arrested accused Sukhbir Singh, the aide of wanted accused Simranjit Singh Sandhu, at Amritsar in Punjab.

The consignment of drugs which was stored in a Kothi in Sultanwind, in Amritsar was seized by Amritsar STF and accused persons including Sukhbir Singh were arrested.

During further investigation, Sukhbir Singh was arrested by NIA last month and the agency on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against him after investigation.

"The case registered by Amritsar STF is also being taken over by NIA and further investigation is continuing," said the NIA. (ANI)

