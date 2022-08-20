Salaya drugs seizure: Conspiracy hatched in Dubai to smuggle 500 kg Heroin from Pakistan to Gujarat

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Conspiracy for smuggling 500 kg of illegal narcotic drugs (Heroin) from Pakistan to Gujarat via sea route was hatched in Dubai, NIA's fresh charge sheet reveals the fact on Saturday.

"The 500 kg of Heroin was brought in a Pakistani fishing vessel and was delivered in the Indian territorial waters approximately 7-8 miles away from Jakhau Port, Kutch, Gujarat by Pakistani nationals," reads the supplementary charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a Special Court in Ahmedabad.

Investigations by NIA have revealed that the smuggled drugs, costing 1,500 crores in the international market were sent from Pakistan to India for further delivery in Amritsar, Punjab for raising funds by Pakistan National Haji Saab alias Bhaijaan and to harm the well-being of the vulnerable youth population of India, mentions the charge-sheet.

The NIA named nine drug traffickers, including one woman, in the charge sheet in connection with the case of Salaya drugs seizure in Gujarat in 2018.

The case was initially registered on August 12, 2018, at the Anti-Terrorist Squad police station in Ahmedabad and re-registered by the NIA on July 2, 2020.

The charge-sheeted accused are identified as Basheer Dawood Kundga alias Raja Kathiyara, Mamad Ibrahim Sama, Tamanna Gupta, Major Singh, Shahil Sharma, Anwar Masih, Sukhwinder Singh, Mantej Singh alias Mantej Mann and Arman Bassar Mal. Mal belongs to Achen Province in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, two from Gujarat while others are residents of Amritsar in Punjab.

All have been booked under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 21(c), read with 8(c), 25, 27(A) and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and sections 17 & 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"Further investigations in the case are in progress," the agency further said. (ANI)