Sale of Chhath Puja baskets dips, Muzaffarpur artisans at loss

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): With toned-down Chhath Puja celebrations this year like other festivals amid COVID-19, the basket makers are among the artisans who are suffering the most as demand is lesser than previous years.

One such basket weaver in Muzaffarpur said the sales this year are not the same as last year. "We have somehow managed to arrange money on loan to restart our work. However, given the current situation, it seems difficult to pay back the loan," said the basket maker from Banaras Bank Chowk in the city.



Another artisan said the government has not allowed the people of Bihar to celebrate Chhath Puja at public ghats. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have requested the people to celebrate the festival inside their homes. Hence, the demand for our products is also very less."

"We've invested Rs 50,000-60,000 already and the products aren't selling. People are scared to celebrate festivals this year. I don't know what will happen to the poor like us," she another winnower maker.

Four-day-long Chhath Puja is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year, the main celebration is on November 20 when the devotees will offer argha to Sun God. The winnowers and baskets are used for carrying fruits and other edible offerings. (ANI)

