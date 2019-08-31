Sale of Ganesha idols soars ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be celebrated on September 2, the demand for various models of Ganesha idols have increased.

A vendor, on Saturday, told ANI, "Different varieties of Ganesh idols are being bought by the pandal organisers. A combination of Ganesha with God Krishna, Lord Balaji, Lord Ayyappa, Saibaba, Lord Shiva are also made. This year, a variety of sculptures like Bahubali Ganesh, Ganesh in superheroes' attires, Ganesh playing cricket among others are not in demand in Andhra Pradesh."

Talking to ANI, President of Ganapati Ashram Youth Society, K Hemarami Reddy said, "Every year, we have a grand celebration. This year we have a lot of varieties of Ganesha Idols. People join us in our celebration and we also organise cultural performances."

Each vendor is keeping almost 200 idols ready for the festival. Ganesh idols ranging from five to twelve feet are on demand. The range starts from Rs 7,000 and increases as per the height, weight and the artwork involved.

The entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It's a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar is due to arrive next month. (ANI)

