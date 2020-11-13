Sale of green crackers begins in Vijayawada ahead of Diwali

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): With Diwali two days away, Andhra Pradesh government has imposed restrictions on the sale of firecrackers making way for the sale of green crackers, starting from Thursday, in Vijayawada.

Regional Fire Officer Uday Kumar said, "The state government has imposed restrictions on sale and use of firecrackers. Only green crackers should be sold and 10 feet distance should be maintained between two shops. Customers should maintain social distancing while making the purchase."

"People should burst crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Deepavali day. In these days of the corona pandemic, public health is more important. We told the traders to think of public health but not profits, at least for this year," he added.



GV Raman, fireworks wholesale trader said, "We are in this business since the past 25 years. The business is dull this year due to the corona pandemic. Only two days are left for Deepavali and today business has begun."

Raman also said that most companies are manufacturing green crackers, whose details are available on their website. "We are selling green crackers only," he added.

Amid concerns regarding air pollution, the Andhra Pradesh government has allowed the sale of only green crackers and restricted the use of crackers to two hours -- from 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion of Diwali. (ANI)

