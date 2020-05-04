Sale of liquor to resume in Karnataka from tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): As per the orders of Karnataka Government, liquor shops will start operating across the State from 9 am to 7 pm with some restrictions. However, these shops will not operate in containment zones.

Government has taken the decision to open liquor shops in order to mobilize money however, bars, pubs, restaurants will remain closed.

Ahead of liquor sale, the State Government has directed some restrictions to be imposed including--barricades must be fixed near the liquor shops, security must be deployed.

No snacks and water will be sold in the liquor shops, social distancing must be maintained and masks must be used by the people selling liquor at the shops.

Wine store, MRP store and MSIL stores will be allowed to sell liquor in Karnataka from tomorrow onwards and guidelines must be followed by liquor lovers. Only five people will be allowed at a time who will have to maintain a distance of six feet.

In another development, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bhaskar Rao wrote, "From tomorrow you don't need a pass to move in Bengaluru between 7 am and 7 pm. After 7 pm and up to 7 am the following morning, even if you have a pass you're not allowed to move except medical&essential service. Checkpoints will remain and ID may be asked."

All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential, informed Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City.

All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open, without any distinction of essential and non-essential. Social distancing (6 Feet) will be maintained in all cases, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate added.

In Bengaluru, 26 containment zones have been recognised by BBMP. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysore will be in the red zone in Karnataka while most of the north Karnataka and Dakshina Kannada, Tumkur and Chickaballapur districts are in yellow zones.

Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Chikmagalur, Yadagiri Raichur will remain in the Green Zone. Workers are allowed to work in the green and yellow zone with only 50 per cent workforce.

In orange zones, clothes, electronics and other shops selling essential item will remain open while school and colleges will remain closed. Malls and theatres will also remain shut.

Salon and beauty parlours will be allowed to open in shops and market areas with the District Collector's order in some districts. Red and containment zones will follow the same rules as per the guidelines imposed by the Centre and State government.

Meanwhile, 13 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka till 5 pm on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 614, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

