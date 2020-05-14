Sale of liquor to start soon in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 14 (ANI): Kerala government on Thursday announced that the sale of liquor will start soon.

"All 301 liquor shops under Beverages Corporation and Kerala State Cooperative Consumers' Federation Limited (Consumerfed) will open together. However, the dates will be announced later," TP Ramakrishnan, State Excise Minister, told reporters.

He further said that to avoid crowding outside liquor shops, "bookings will be taken through web portals and will be delivered through outlets."

"Bars and hotels will also be allowed to sell liquor at MRP rates but only through parcel counters," he added.

On May 13, the Kerala Cabinet had approved a proposal to increase the sales tax on liquor. The proposed increase is 10 per cent on beer and wine and 35 per cent on all other categories of liquor.

"Due to the lockdown, all the major revenue sources of the state have been affected. There was a huge fall in revenues. In this case, an attempt is being made to find a new source of income," the Chief Minister's office in a statement said. (ANI)

