Sale of petroleum has come down to 15 % due to lockdown, says BPCL officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): In the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak the sale of petroleum products has come down to 15 per cent, said M Somasundaram, a senior official of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) said on Monday.

"The requirement of petroleum has come down drastically to only 10-15 per cent. To meet the market demand, our depot is now only operating every alternate day," Somasundaram told ANI.

He said that two teams of employees have been made to meet the requirments arising out of the situation.

Jitesh Joshi, Operations Officer, said that every worker's temperature is checked and hands sanitised before they are allowed to enter the depot.

"For drivers and cleaners we have three layers of protection system - thermal sensing, hand sanitisation and washing hands with a solution for 20 seconds," said Kundu Prakash, HSSE Assistant Manager.

Due to the lockdown, the staff at the BPCL retail outlets have been provided masks and sanitisers and truck drivers are getting food packets, he added.

The 21-day lockdown in the country to prevent spread of coronavirus was declared on Tuesday. (ANI)

