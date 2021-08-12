Sales of Independence Day-related items low in Siliguri markets this year

Siliguri(West-Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): While the country is set to celebrate its 75th Independence day, the sales of the national flag and other such items in local markets are not high.

The traders are saying that the Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged closure of schools have impacted the sale of tricolours. They are receiving only between 20-40 per cent of business from the buyers. This year the buyers from outside who used to come every year are yet to visit the shops. As a result, the markets are seen almost empty.



Md Rihan, a trader from Mahabirsthan market in Siliguri said, "Due to closure of schools in the region, we have not received a positive response. Moreover, the buyers are not able to visit the shop due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the state government."

Md Tahir, another trader from the market told, "The demands of tricolour basically came from the school. But due to an indefinite period of shutting down of schools the markets are badly affected. Few general public is coming to us, but Covid-19 has impacted them as well."

"Last year we had received few businesses, but this year due to the Covid-19 rules and closure of schools has hit our business a lot," told Asit Kumar Paul, a shopkeeper from Bidhan market in Siliguri.(ANI)

