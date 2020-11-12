Sales of traditional earthen lamps (diyas) down despite banning crackers in Karnataka

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): The sales of traditional earthen lamps (diyas) were down in Shivamogga District of Karnataka, despite the cracker ban imposed by the state government.

Diya seller Chandrashekhar on Wednesday said, "Business is dull as people are not buying enough diyas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers are not in a festive mood."



With Diwali around the corner, these sellers of traditional earthen lamps (diyas) were sitting in sunlight with barely a few customers.

A week ago, diya sellers in Hyderabad too said their sales have gone down severely from last year and due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting the ban on firecrackers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday dismissed a plea against the ban of firecrackers in West Bengal during the ongoing festive season including Diwali. (ANI)

