Salma Ansari didn't seek permission to build temple, mosque in Chacha Nehru Madarsa: AMU

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Umar Salim Peerzada on Friday said no permission has been sought by Salma Ansari, wife of former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, to build both a temple and a mosque inside the "Chacha Nehru Madarsa" here.

"We have given the land (for Chacha Nehru Madarsa) for a 10-year lease in 2016. The work of academic institutions is to propagate education. I have talked to her, she did not mention about any construction. She said that prayers should be offered within the premises of the school for security reasons," Peerzada told ANI.

The Madarsa is constructed on AMU land which was given on a 10-year lease.

"The legitimate way is to take permission for developing any academic and sports infrastructure. If the University agrees to it, then the talks will take place. She has not sought any permission. So, there is not any question on giving permission," Peerzada said.

On July 13, Salma Ansari decided to build both a temple and a mosque inside the "Chacha Nehru Madarsa" run by her here.

"The security of the students who reside in the Hostel here is our responsibility. When they go outside the madarsa for visiting a temple or mosque and some untoward incident happened then it will be our responsibility. Realising it, we have decided that both mosque and temple would be constructed within the premises so that the security and safety of our children is ensured," she said.

"I want that in building Hindustan everyone should have a say. Here I am concerned only with the safety of our children," said Ansari.

The Madarsa houses thousands of students including both Hindus and Muslims. (ANI)

