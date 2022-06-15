Salman Khan death threat case: Lawrence Bishnoi sent letter to extort money, says Maharashtra Home Dept

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): As the investigation into the Salman Khan threat letter case intensifies, Maharashtra Home Department has now learnt that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang sent the letter to extort money from big businessmen and actors.

Just days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father received a death threat. Father Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.

As per the information received from Maharashtra Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show their power. "The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen and actors," he said.



Meanwhile, Punjab Police has brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi today under heavy security to the state from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday to question him in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case related to the singer and Congress leader Moosewala's murder. The Delhi Court had passed the order as Punjab Police produced Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.

On June 8, Delhi Police said that the mastermind behind the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (ANI)

