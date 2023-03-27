Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police arrest one person in Rajasthan

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 27 (ANI): Mumbai Police, probing the threat e-mail case received by actor Salman Khan, in a joint operation with Rajasthan police have arrested a person from Mumbai, said the police official here on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Dhakad Ram a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

"In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek told ANI.



The accused later was handed over to Mumbai police.

Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

Pareek further said that the accused was wanted in the case of death threats made to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father.

"In the meantime, the Punjab police team also came. Based on further enquiries, the Punjab police informed that the arrested accused was wanted in the case of death threats made to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father," Luni Police Station Officer added. (ANI)

