Salman Khan wishes Aamir on his 55th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday wished 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, on his 55th birthday.

"Happy birthday Laal Singh Chaddha," Salman tweeted alongside a photograph of himself with Aamir.

Salman and Aamir had worked together in 1994 film 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Besides Salman, Aamir received heart-warming wishes from several other Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shatrughan Sinha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star by sharing a special picture on Instagram, where she shared a picture of Aamir along with a pillow.

"My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!" Kareena captioned the post.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today @aamir_khan."

Chawla showered birthday wishes on the 'PK' actor on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? ... A 100 trees for you. May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan." (ANI)

