Salman Kurshid welcomes Nirav Modi's extradition order

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday welcomed the decision by a UK court ordering the extradition of fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi, but questioned if it was the success of Indian agencies or that of the UK law.

"Whose success is it? Is it the success of our agencies or that of UK law? What should have been done is being done, and we welcome that. The UK Law deserves to be congratulated. Let us just hope that he (Nirav Modi) comes back (to India) and tells the truth," Khurshid told ANI.



Earlier in the day, a UK court had ordered fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi to be extradited to India to stand trial after dismissing arguments of his "mental health concerns," saying they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances.

Speaking about the new guidelines for digital media and OTT announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Congress leaders said, "The responsibilities and uses of social are often discussed and the government should take steps as they feel are right."

This comes after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the self-classification of content on OTT platforms into five age-based categories - U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult). (ANI)

