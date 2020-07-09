Salute, congratulate MP Police on Vikas Dubey's arrest: Bihar DGP

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 9 (ANI): Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has congratulated the Madhya Pradesh Police on the arrested of Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey.

"I salute and congratulate Madhya Pradesh Police on the arrest of Vikas Dubey. We were also on alert. If he had come here, we would have also nabbed him. He didn't come to Bihar because I had said that if he comes here, he will not be able to escape," Pandey said.

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh today morning.

Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively. (ANI)

