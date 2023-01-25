Salute women journalists across globe who stood the test of time: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha lauded the women journalists across the globe and urged young girls to stand up for themselves.

"I salute women journalists across the globe who have stood the test of time, who stood by their beliefs and made a name for themselves," said Kavitha while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 'Mediasphere' festival of St. Francis College, Hyderabad

President of Bharat Jagruthi, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha told budding women journalists and filmmakers that it is not an easy profession but this is a profession that can help millions and millions of women if it is done rightly.

The daughter of Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, launched an attack on those intimidating women while calling them 'goons', she said, "The goons believe they can intimidate a woman by targeting them, abusing them, and using violence."

She said that girls should stand up, take time and think about themselves, adding, "Today in this country there are a lot of goons who tell you don't dress like this, don't talk like this. I say don't listen to them, listen to yourself."



BRS Party leader further said that journalists across the world, especially women journalists are being harassed for their reports. It is easy to target women.

Sharing her personal experience as a woman politician Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that there are battles that need to be fought even after being Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter.

"As a woman politician, I've faced my own bit of difficulties. I could be KCR's daughter but then you will have to fight your own battles at every stage. I'm fighting mine, I'm still fighting mine, and I will keep fighting," she said.

Discussing her relations with female colleagues Kavitha said that it is important to communicate with every woman politician irrespective of their political affiliations.

In her address, Former MP Kavitha discussed her relations with her female colleagues, she said, "I believe in communicating with every women politician irrespective of their political affiliations, we vibe at a different level and I think we need to do that. Together, we are brilliant minds, all we need is some courage, some dedication."

She further urged the aspiring students to never stop dreaming but to ensure that they are truthful and committed to the larger good of society and especially women.

While encouraging women to stand up for the women at large, MLC Kavitha said that any woman who can help another woman is the most powerful in this world. (ANI)

