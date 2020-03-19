Samajwadi Party cancels all programmes including Cycle Yatra this month: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that all the party programmes including Cycle Yatra has been cancelled and will now be held from April 22, 2020.

The Cycle Yatra was scheduled to take place on March 23.

"We have cancelled all party programmes for now including Cycle Yatra on March 23. The party programmes will now be held starting April 22," said Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP chief also appealed to the party workers to remain home to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"I appeal to party workers to remain home and connected through phones with others," Yadav added.

Earlier today, two more persons had tested positive for COVID-19 from Lucknow, thus increasing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city to five.

India has reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The tolal number of infected people in the country reached 169. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died due to the contagious infection in the country. (ANI)