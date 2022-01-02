Samajwadi Party govt seized land of dalits, property of the poor, says UP CM Adityanath

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party alleging that the SP government seized land of dalits and property of the poor.

Addressing a public rally in Rampur, Adityanath said, "Rampur's knife, which was once used for defence, had become a tool in the Samajwadi Party government to seize the land of dalits and the property of the poor..."

"I heard Babua (Akhilesh Yadav) saying that they will provide free electricity if voted to power. During their tenure, they did not ensure that electricity reached every nook and corner of the state. Then, on what basis will they provide free electricity? Babua should come out in public and apologise to all," he said.

"Today Babua was saying that if our government had been there, then SP government would also have built a grand Ram temple. If Babua had time left from creating cemeteries, he would have thought of Ram Mandir," the Chief Minister said.

"Ram bhakts were gunned down during Babua's tenure," he added.



The Chief Minister said that 4.5 lakh youth were given government jobs and over 1.61 crore people were given employment in the state.

"Previously riots used to take place every third day. Every section of the society suffered, businessmen were looted, false cases were filed against the youth. But after BJP came to power, not a single riot has taken place and those who tried to incite violence or loot were warned that even their next seven generations would get tired of paying compensation but will not be able to do so," he said.

He slammed the Samajwadi Party for firing on kar sevaks in 1990.

"This is your power, the power of your vote. This power will someday make them seek forgiveness for their wrongdoings," he said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a united battle is being fought against the COVID-19 pandemic and, "free foodgrains, free tests, free treatment are being provided to the various sections". He said free vaccines against the disease were also being given to people. (ANI)

