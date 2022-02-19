Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hasan passes away, UP Assembly speaker expresses condolences

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party senior leader Ahmed Hasan passed away on Saturday in Lucknow's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.



Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit expressed his condolences and said that he was known for his simplicity and eloquence.

"After retiring from the Indian Police Service, Ahmed Hasan, who was active in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for nearly 40 years, has been known for his simplicity and eloquence as a cabinet minister in the then government," Dixit said.

"Dixit has prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense loss," read the statement by the office of the Speaker. (ANI)

