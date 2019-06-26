Samaleshwari Express mishap: Railway Safety Commissioner to hold "statutory inquiry" on June 28

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): RK Sharma, Commissioner of Railway Safety, North Frontier Circle, Kolkata under Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated a "statutory inquiry" on June 28 in connection with the accident involving the 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express.

The inquiry will commence from 1200 Hrs of June 28 at Officers' Rest House, East Coast Railway, near Rayagada railway station, according to a press notification by Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infra), Waltair.

"Thereafter, the Inquiry will start from 1000 Hrs of 29.06.2019 to till completion at East Point rest house (classic), beach road, Chinna Waltair, Visakhapatnam," it said.

Earlier, East Coast Railway had ordered an inquiry into the matter by Commissioner of Railway Safety, Kolkata, an independent statutory authority under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

On June 25, three people were killed after the engine of the 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express caught fire and derailed after the train collided head-on with a maintenance engine on the railway track in Odisha's Rayagada district.

The engine that caught fire detached from the train. Apart from the engine, the front guard cum luggage van and one general second class coach of the train also derailed on the impact.

According to officials, three railway staff succumbed to their injuries in the accident.

Those who were killed have been identified as Sagar, Gouri Naidu and Suresh.

The mishap occurred between Keutugusa and Singapur road in Rayagada district at 4:30 pm.

The fire brigade and ambulance arrived at the spot immediately afterwards.

According to sources, station masters on duty at Keutugusa and Singapur road have been suspended. (ANI)

