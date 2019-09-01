Samba railway station to be equipped with first freight terminal in J-K

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The railway station in Samba will be equipped with a freight terminal in the coming days, which will make it the first station of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J-K.

A team led by chief transport planning manager (CTPM), Railways, Devendra Singh visited the Samba station on Saturday to take stock of the infrastructural changes needed to be made for the freight terminal.

"Samba railway station to soon have a freight terminal- first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir. CTPM Railways led team assessed infrastructural requirements. Terminal to have an initial capacity to handle 2 to 5 cargo trains per day, in and out," a tweet by the DIPR on Saturday read.

Singh was accompanied by the Chief Engineer, Northern Railway, Vinod Tripathi, and several other senior railway officers on his trip to the Samba railway station on Saturday. (ANI)

