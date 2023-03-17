Sambhal cold storage godown collapse: Death toll rises to 14, magisterial enquiry ordered

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): The death toll from the roof collapse of a potato cold storage in the Chandausi area of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 14, the official said.

According to the district official, a total of 10 people have been rescued so far.

"A total of 10 people were rescued from the debris and 14 are killed. Rescue operation is on," the District Magistrate of Sambhal Manish Bansal told reporters.

He further said that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered for further investigation.

He also said that a case was registered under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the probe is underway.

"Rescue operation is on. A case was registered under section 304 of the IPC and a probe is underway. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Magisterial enquiry ordered for further investigation," he further said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed condolence and announced immediate relief for the victims of the cold storage collapse incident in Sambhal which took place on Thursday.

As per an official statement, the Uttar Pradesh government will give Rs 2 lakhs each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured. In addition, it has also been announced that all the injured will be given free treatment.

A committee has also been formed under the chairmanship of the Commissioner and the DIG, which will investigate the causes of the incident and give a report soon, the statement added.



He also met with victims of the Sambhal cold storage godown collapse in Moradabad.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi expressed condolence over the deaths in the roof collapse incident.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are carrying out rescue operations.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambhal, Chakresh Mishra said that FIR has been registered against the owner.

"FIR registered against the owner and two others. We have detained four people for questioning. The main accused are absconding and are being searched. We will be able to tell the real reason for the collapse of this building only after the debris is removed," he said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the godown was already in a dilapidated condition.

The owners were identified as Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal.

Moradabad DIG had said that both the owners had been booked by the police.

"An FIR has been registered in the matter. Two accused (Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal) have been booked under section 304. Both the accused are the owners of the property where the incident took place," he said.

The DIG added, "ADM-level inquiry has also been conducted in this matter. The part of the cold storage that has collapsed was constructed some time ago and was not constructed by following the laid down standard".

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

