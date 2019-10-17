Sambhal SDM asks residents without toilets at home to post selfies

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Sambhal's Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dipendra Yadav has urged residents under his jurisdiction who do not have toilets at home to post their selfies on Karva Chauth so that they can be provided the basic facility.

In an official communication, Yadav said that the residents should send their selfies to Sambhal's District Panchayat Officer, Executive Officer, Municipal Corporation and Block Development Officer.

Selfies will be identified and residents who cannot afford personal toilets will be provided the same under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Yadav said.


