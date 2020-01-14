Sambit Patra challenges Congress to come on camera for raising doubts about Pulwama attacks

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday challenged Congress to come on camera and say if they have any doubts about the Pulwama attacks after Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a "fresh look" in the Pulwama attacks in 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in February last year.

"I ask the leaders of Congress--Do you have any doubts as to who were the perpetrators of the Pulwama attacks? I challenge the Congress leadership to come on camera and say if they have any doubts about the Pulwama attacks. If they have any doubt about our Army or our Intelligence agencies. If they have doubt that Pakistan didn't do Pulwama, they should come forward," said Patra while speaking to the reporters here.

"Whenever surgical strikes happen, they do not believe the Army's stands and even the PM's statements. They keep asking for evidence. These are too many coincidences. Three days ago, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury taunted the Army Chief and asked him to work and not to talk. On the other side, his party is giving Pakistan a clean chit. Why?" he added.

The BJP leader further added that Chowdhury had earlier stood up in the Parliament and raised questions regarding the abrogation of Article 370.

"This is the same Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who had stood up in the Parliament during the abrogation of Article 370 and had said, "Did you ask Pakistan? Did you ask UN? This is a bilateral issue." Why are they singing the tune of Pakistan," he added.

The BJP leader launched a scathing attack at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and raised a question as to why is he acting as an 'ally' of Pakistan.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi acting as an ally of Pakistan? This is our question. When Pakistan submitted a dossier at the UN, Rahul Gandhi's name featured on top of the list," said Patra.

"I say this with extreme sadness that we may be political rivals, but the way the Congress party is behaving, it does not behove of a political opponent, this behoves of some kind of larger conspiracy," he added.

Patra's statement came soon after Adhir Ranjan on Tuesday said the "troll regiment of RSS" would have been more strident and vociferous had arrested Jammu and Kashmir cop Davindar Singh been "Davindar Khan" and raised a question on who the "real culprits" behind the Pulwama attack were.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davindar Singh was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on January 11.

Citing the incident, Adhir Ranjan demanded a "fresh look" in the Pulwama attack in 40 CRPF personnel were killed in February last year.

"Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion," the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

"The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish," he tweeted.

"Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," he said in another tweet.

Singh and the terrorists were arrested while they were travelling together in a vehicle on the National Highway in J-K. (ANI)

